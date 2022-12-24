Jackknifed semi, treacherous road conditions close more NKY highways

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Treacherous road conditions continue to wreak havoc on drivers in Northern Kentucky on Christmas Eve.

A jackknifed semi and stalled vehicles on KY-2850 on the county line of Boone and Gallatin resulted in the road being closed, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6 announced shortly after 2 p.m.

Traffic going around the US-42 and KY-2850 intersections are moving slowly while crews work to clear the closed highway.

Another state highway in Boone County is also closed because of poor road conditions.

KY-14 (Verona-Mudlick Road), between I-71 and US-42, is closed due to semis having trouble navigating the area, according to KYTC.

People are advised to avoid travel.

Conditions are expected to improve on Christmas, KYTC said.

