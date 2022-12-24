Contests
Jackknifed semi, treacherous road conditions close more NKY highways

Several state highways in Boone County are being closed due to treacherous road conditions.
Several state highways in Boone County are being closed due to treacherous road conditions.(Source: KFVS/Noland Cook)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Treacherous road conditions continue to wreak havoc on drivers in Northern Kentucky on Christmas Eve.

A jackknifed semi and stalled vehicles on KY-2850 on the county line of Boone and Gallatin resulted in the road being closed, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6 announced shortly after 2 p.m.

Traffic going around the US-42 and KY-2850 intersections are moving slowly while crews work to clear the closed highway.

Another state highway in Boone County is also closed because of poor road conditions.

KY-14 (Verona-Mudlick Road), between I-71 and US-42, is closed due to semis having trouble navigating the area, according to KYTC.

People are advised to avoid travel.

Conditions are expected to improve on Christmas, KYTC said.

