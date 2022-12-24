Sheriff’s deputy injured in NKY interstate crash

GRANT COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A law enforcement officer was involved in a crash Friday night in Northern Kentucky, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened around 9 p.m. on southbound Interstate 75 at the 148 mile marker near Williamstown.

A Grant County sheriff’s deputy suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to a spokesperson for the Dry Ridge Post of Kentucky State Police.

No other information is available.

We are headed to the scene. This story will be updated.

