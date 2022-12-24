Contests
Northbound section of I-75 in Cincinnati completely closed

Stock photo
The northbound lane closure on I-75 was announced shortly after 10:30 a.m. Saturday.(MGN)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 10:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - All northbound lanes of an I-75 section in Cincinnati are closed.

Due to hazardous road conditions, all northbound lanes on I-75 from the I-74 (Harrison Avenue) exit to the Mitchell Avenue exit are closed, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

The lane closure was announced shortly after 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

Multiple crashes have been reported on the now-closed stretch of I-75, but police said no one was injured.

