Northbound section of I-75 in Cincinnati completely closed
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 10:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - All northbound lanes of an I-75 section in Cincinnati are closed.
Due to hazardous road conditions, all northbound lanes on I-75 from the I-74 (Harrison Avenue) exit to the Mitchell Avenue exit are closed, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.
The lane closure was announced shortly after 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
Multiple crashes have been reported on the now-closed stretch of I-75, but police said no one was injured.
