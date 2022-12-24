Report: Bengals’ Collins knee injury not ACL tear
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals right tackle La’el Collins will not return to Saturday’s game against the New England Patriots, the team announced.
Collins went down in the first quarter of Saturday’s game when a defender fell into his left knee.
The first-year Bengal limped off the field with team trainers.
According to our media partners at the Enquirer, the injury is not an ACL tear.
The left knee injury will keep him sidelined for the remainder of the game.
Hakeem Adeniji takes over in place of Collins at right tackle.
Collins, a 28-year-old LSU product, came over to Cincinnati in the off-season as the franchise looked to revamp the offensive line to protect Joe Burrow.
He signed a three-year, $21 million contract with the Bengals.
