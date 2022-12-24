Report: Bengals’ Collins knee injury not ACL tear

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals right tackle La’el Collins will not return to Saturday’s game against the New England Patriots, the team announced.

Collins went down in the first quarter of Saturday’s game when a defender fell into his left knee.

The first-year Bengal limped off the field with team trainers.

According to our media partners at the Enquirer, the injury is not an ACL tear.

Significant injury news for the Bengals: La'el Collins' ACL is still intact. Collins passed the initial ACL test done by the medical staff, a source tells me



He will undergo an MRI tomorrow to see what the injury diagnosis is, but initial test shows ACL is OK. #Bengals — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) December 24, 2022

La'el Collins able to limp to the sideline after taking an ugly hit to his lower left leg. #Bengals — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) December 24, 2022

The left knee injury will keep him sidelined for the remainder of the game.

Hakeem Adeniji takes over in place of Collins at right tackle.

Collins, a 28-year-old LSU product, came over to Cincinnati in the off-season as the franchise looked to revamp the offensive line to protect Joe Burrow.

He signed a three-year, $21 million contract with the Bengals.

