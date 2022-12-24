Speed limit reduced on I-71/75 in NKY as crews work to clear Gallatin County backup
GLENCOE, Ky. (WXIX) - A temporary speed limit of 45mph is in place as traffic begins to move once again on a stretch of northbound I-75 in Gallatin County.
Around 2 p.m. Saturday, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said one lane of traffic from mile-marker 62 to mile-marker 66 is moving as troopers direct drivers through the congested area.
A detour is in place on I-71 north at mile-marker 55 that directs people to exit 55 to prevent further backup on the interstate. Drivers can use the detour to get to I-71 south.
Commercial trucks are being held until I-71 northbound can be reopened.
The efforts to alleviate backup traffic from mile-marker 55 to mile-marker 69 in Gallatin County have been ongoing.
Late Friday, an emergency alert went out to notify drivers that another incident along I-71 resulted in the interstate being closed for the second time that day.
“Avoid I-71 in Gallatin County,” Gov. Andy Beshear said early Saturday. “Stay away from the entire area.”
Originally, the line of backed-up vehicles stuck on the interstate spanned 14 miles, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said.
Kentucky National Guard helped more than 700 vehicles get turned around overnight and go south on I-71 north to get to exit 62, the governor said during his update on Saturday.
As of 6:30 a.m., KYTC said seven miles of backed-up traffic had been cleared.
KYTC says it will take several more hours to clear the remainder of the backed-up traffic.
Those traveling on I-71/75 in Northern Kentucky need to watch their speed.
A temporary speed limit reduction of 45mph on I-71 from the merger of I-71/75 in Boone County at mile-marker 77 to I-264 in Jefferson County is now in place, Gov. Beshear announced.
KYTC District 6 is putting up message boards Saturday afternoon to notify drivers of the speed limit change.
Both southbound I-71 lanes in Gallatin County are open, but KYTC says traffic is moving slowly.
Drivers stuck on the interstate are urged to call 911 if they experience an emergency.
