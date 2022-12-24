Speed limit reduced on I-71/75 in NKY as crews work to clear Gallatin County backup

Contests
The efforts to alleviate backup traffic from mile-marker 55 to mile-marker 69 in Gallatin County have been ongoing.(Provided)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 7:39 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
GLENCOE, Ky. (WXIX) - A temporary speed limit of 45mph is in place as traffic begins to move once again on a stretch of northbound I-75 in Gallatin County.

Around 2 p.m. Saturday, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said one lane of traffic from mile-marker 62 to mile-marker 66 is moving as troopers direct drivers through the congested area.

A detour is in place on I-71 north at mile-marker 55 that directs people to exit 55 to prevent further backup on the interstate. Drivers can use the detour to get to I-71 south.

Commercial trucks are being held until I-71 northbound can be reopened.

The efforts to alleviate backup traffic from mile-marker 55 to mile-marker 69 in Gallatin County have been ongoing.

Late Friday, an emergency alert went out to notify drivers that another incident along I-71 resulted in the interstate being closed for the second time that day.

“Avoid I-71 in Gallatin County,” Gov. Andy Beshear said early Saturday. “Stay away from the entire area.”

Originally, the line of backed-up vehicles stuck on the interstate spanned 14 miles, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said.

Kentucky National Guard helped more than 700 vehicles get turned around overnight and go south on I-71 north to get to exit 62, the governor said during his update on Saturday.

As of 6:30 a.m., KYTC said seven miles of backed-up traffic had been cleared.

KYTC says it will take several more hours to clear the remainder of the backed-up traffic.

Those traveling on I-71/75 in Northern Kentucky need to watch their speed.

A temporary speed limit reduction of 45mph on I-71 from the merger of I-71/75 in Boone County at mile-marker 77 to I-264 in Jefferson County is now in place, Gov. Beshear announced.

KYTC District 6 is putting up message boards Saturday afternoon to notify drivers of the speed limit change.

Both southbound I-71 lanes in Gallatin County are open, but KYTC says traffic is moving slowly.

Drivers stuck on the interstate are urged to call 911 if they experience an emergency.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

