A sunny but cold Christmas ahead of Monday snow

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for Dearborn, Fayette, Franklin, Ripley and Union counties in southeast Indiana and Butler, Clinton, Highland and Warren counties in southwest Ohio until NOON on Christmas Day as wind chills could get as low as -15°.

Santa Claus will be welcomed in the tri-state with very cold conditions - something jolly St. Nick is used to in the North Pole! Lows Christmas Eve night will be in the single digits with wind chills staying below zero.

Christmas Day will have highs in the low teens with wind chills below zero for part of the day. Expect partly cloudy skies early becoming mostly sunny later in the day! Christmas Day is dry, but for positive news, it will be a White Christmas as the snow from Thursday night/Friday morning won’t be melting much!

Speaking of snow, light snow showers return to the tri-state on Monday. The current timeline is from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and it should be stressed that this is a light snow. Total snow accumulations will range between 0.5″ to 2.0″ of snow, and it will be small snowflakes given how cold and dry the atmosphere has been. Highs on Monday will improve some compared to the holiday weekend, but only reach the low-to-mid 20s. Winds will be light, which will lessen travel issues aside from the snow.

Drier air moves back in Tuesday, but skies remain cloudy with temperatures close to the freezing mark, but falling just short in the upper 20s and low 30s.

A mix of sun and clouds are in store Wednesday with a surge of seasonable air bringing highs in the low 40s.

The final days of 2022 will get much warmer with highs back in the 50s Thursday and staying that way through the New Year! Along with the warmer air, chances of rain increase beginning Friday and lingering into the following week. At least 2023 starts off warmer than the holiday weekend!

