Tikkun Farm house destroyed in Christmas Eve fire

MT. HEALTHY, Ohio (WXIX) - A home on a nonprofit volunteer center’s land is completely destroyed following a fire early Christmas Eve.

Flames spread through a home on the property at Tikkun Farm on Elizabeth Street just after 12 a.m., according to the Mt. Healthy Fire Department.

Firefighters not only fought the fire but also the strong winds and extremely cold temperatures which made it made difficult to extinguish the flames, the department explained.

The fire department said the home is a total loss. The cause of Saturday’s fire remains under investigation.

A Tikkun Farm volunteer told FOX19 NOW early Saturday that everyone who was inside the home made it out safely.

Tikkun Farm is a 3.5-acre nonprofit farm that often gives out free meals. Their free market is currently closed for a short winter break until Jan. 3.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.