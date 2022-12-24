Contests
Very cold holiday weekend, tracking early week snow chances

Dangerously cold air remains on Christmas Eve
Scenes of snow on Over-the-Rhine during a storm in December 2021.
Scenes of snow on Over-the-Rhine during a storm in December 2021.(Brian Planalp/WXIX)
By Ethan Emery
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 7:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The low and high temperatures in Cincinnati Friday through were -8º and +10º (at midnight).

With wind gusts as high as 35 mph, wind chill values to drop as low as -25º in spots, still giving us dangerously cold air. Frostbite and hypothermia could occur within minutes if skin is exposed in these conditions.

The winds will also cause some areas of blowing snow, keeping many rural roads snow covered during the day. If you are traveling today, give yourself extra time and travel with caution as roads will be icy.

Because power lines get very stiff in very cold air, gusty winds often have the potential for power outages. Limit your time outside, as frostbite could occur in roughly 30 minutes if exposed skin is outside that long.

Highs on Christmas Eve will only be in the single digits and low teens under cloudy skies, but wind chills will remain below zero.

Christmas Day will have lows in the single digits and highs in the low teens with wind chills below zero for part of the day. Christmas Day is dry, but for positive news, it will be a White Christmas!

Temperatures recover some Monday with a chance of snow showers in the late afternoon and evening, which may cause minor accumulations.

Drier air moves back in Tuesday and Wednesday with highs back in the 30s and lows in the teens.

We go back into 50s as we head through the last days of the year going into 2023! Something to look forward to with this frigid forecast!

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

