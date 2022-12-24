Volunteers hand out vital cold-weather items to Cincinnati homeless

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A group of Good Samaritans took to the streets Friday to provide those in need life-saving items like blankets, scarves and even temporary shelters.

It’s dangerously cold in the Tri-State after Thursday night’s arctic storm front rolled through, and it’ll remain so for the next few days.

Neighborhoods United was out early Friday at the St. Anthony Center in Over-the-Rhine giving out shoes, gloves, hand-warmers and toe-warmers as well as a place to stay.

Carissa McAllister was one of the recipients. She’s lived on the streets for more than two decades.

“I’m afraid of dying out here,” she said. “It’s already too cold to go out on highways.”

Eddie Allen also got help from Neighborhoods United.

“I got everything that I need in the cold,” he said. “A blessing is a blessing.”

Brian Garry is executive director of the nonprofit that’s dedicated to eliminating homelessness in Cincinnati, in part by offering comfort and stability as temps drop.

“We’re out here to save lives,” Garry said. “People have died just waiting at the bus shelter on Walnut, just down the street from here. Froze to death on the streets of Cincinnati, and 150 individuals who experience homelessness die every year in Cincinnati.”

As many as 9,000 people experience homelessness in the city.

Friday’s event brought volunteers like Chantal Hill, who is experiencing homelessness herself.

“Just coming down to talk to the people, giving them a hug, something to snack, and something warm to eat... That means a whole lot to people outside,” she said.

Volunteers with Neighborhood United will be giving out winter weather items and keeping the shelter open for the next few days.

