Wind chill values down to -25º in areas for Christmas Eve

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wind chill values will be as low as -25º in parts of the Tri-State as wind gusts could top out at 35mph, the FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather team forecasts.

Christmas Eve will be yet another frigid day with highs in the single digits, possibly reaching the low teens under cloudy skies.

Wind chills will remain below zero.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for the entire Tri-State until 4 p.m. Saturday.

The winds will also cause some areas of blowing snow, keeping many rural roads snow-covered during the day. If you are traveling on Christmas Eve, give yourself extra time and travel with caution as roads will be icy.

Because power lines get very stiff in very cold air, gusty winds often have the potential for power outages.

Limit your time outside, as frostbite could occur in roughly 30 minutes if exposed skin is outside that long.

Christmas Day will have lows in the single digits and highs in the low teens with wind chills below zero for part of the day. Christmas Day is dry, but there is a chance for a White Christmas.

