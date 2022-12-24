Contests
Wind chill values down to -25º in areas for Christmas Eve

Christmas Eve will be yet another frigid day with highs in the single digits, possibly reaching the low teens under cloudy skies.(MGN)
By FOX19 NOW Weather Team
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 8:07 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wind chill values will be as low as -25º in parts of the Tri-State as wind gusts could top out at 35mph, the FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather team forecasts.

Christmas Eve will be yet another frigid day with highs in the single digits, possibly reaching the low teens under cloudy skies.

Wind chills will remain below zero.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for the entire Tri-State until 4 p.m. Saturday.

The winds will also cause some areas of blowing snow, keeping many rural roads snow-covered during the day. If you are traveling on Christmas Eve, give yourself extra time and travel with caution as roads will be icy.

Avoid northbound I-71 in Gallatin County

Because power lines get very stiff in very cold air, gusty winds often have the potential for power outages.

Limit your time outside, as frostbite could occur in roughly 30 minutes if exposed skin is outside that long.

Closing & Delays

Christmas Day will have lows in the single digits and highs in the low teens with wind chills below zero for part of the day. Christmas Day is dry, but there is a chance for a White Christmas.

First Alert Weather Forecast

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

