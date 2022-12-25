4 strangers drive 16+ hours from Tampa, Florida to Cleveland after flight cancelations (video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Four strangers in Tampa, Florida teamed up in a rental car to drive over 16 hours to Cleveland after their flights got canceled Thursday, and the journey was all caught on a series of viral Tik Toks.
The four decided to rent a car since their 9:30 a.m. flight was canceled couldn’t and they get rebooked until Christmas Eve, according to Bridget Schuster, who posted the Dec. 22 video that has since garnered nearly 10 million views.
Schuster documented the quartet’s entire journey on the social media giant, which included stops in Virginia and West Virginia, while dashing through the snow and laughing all the way.
The strangers-turned-friends did end up completing the journey, arriving in Cleveland at 8:45 a.m. on Dec. 23.
