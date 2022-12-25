Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Food from the Heart
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights
Santa Tracker

4 strangers drive 16+ hours from Tampa, Florida to Cleveland after flight cancelations (video)

The quartet’s entire journey was documented on Tik Tok, which included stops in Virginia and...
The quartet’s entire journey was documented on Tik Tok, which included stops in Virginia and West Virginia, while dashing through the snow and laughing all the way.
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Four strangers in Tampa, Florida teamed up in a rental car to drive over 16 hours to Cleveland after their flights got canceled Thursday, and the journey was all caught on a series of viral Tik Toks.

The four decided to rent a car since their 9:30 a.m. flight was canceled couldn’t and they get rebooked until Christmas Eve, according to Bridget Schuster, who posted the Dec. 22 video that has since garnered nearly 10 million views.

@bridgeteschuster The earliest flight they could get us on was Christmas Eve at 6pm so here we are #tampaairport #cleveland #tampa ♬ Holly Jolly Christmas - Michael Bublé

Schuster documented the quartet’s entire journey on the social media giant, which included stops in Virginia and West Virginia, while dashing through the snow and laughing all the way.

@bridgeteschuster Replying to @permanentlyexhausted121 ♬ Oh No - Kreepa

The strangers-turned-friends did end up completing the journey, arriving in Cleveland at 8:45 a.m. on Dec. 23.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9), wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) and Cincinnati...
Bengals flight makes emergency landing in New York City
The efforts to alleviate backup traffic from mile-marker 55 to mile-marker 69 in Gallatin...
Speed limit reduced on I-71/75 in NKY as crews work to clear Gallatin County backup
The northbound lane closure on I-75 lasted for a little more than an hour.
Northbound section of I-75 in Cincinnati reopens
Kentucky’s steep, hilly highways have been a particular problem for semis since snow and temps...
I-71 closes again south of Cincinnati: ‘Avoid this area’
Duke Energy is encouraging customers to conserve energy until 10 a.m. Christmas Day
Duke Energy customers asked to reduce energy usage to avoid possible disruptions

Latest News

Catherine's Celebration of Lights in Bridgetown
Catherine's Celebration of Lights in Bridgetown
Green Township Light Show
Green Township Light Show
Catherine's celebration of lights in Hamilton
Catherine's celebration of lights in Hamilton
Catherine's Celebration of Lights visits North Bend
Catherine's Celebration of Lights visits North Bend
Catherine's Celebration of Lights in Colerain Township
Catherine's Celebration of Lights in Colerain Township