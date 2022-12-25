Bengals’ flight makes emergency landing in New York City

NEW YORK CITY (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals’ flight from New England has been re-routed to an airport in New York City due to engine problems, according to sources on the plane.

The plane made an emergency landing at John F. Kennedy International Airport Saturday evening.

The football team will be boarding a different plane to safely return to Cincinnati, sources told FOX19′s Joe Danneman.

Multiple people on board have told me they re-routed to JFK because of engine trouble. The team will now be using a different plane to finish the trip back to Cincinnati. #Bengals https://t.co/EN3n81t8SS — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) December 25, 2022

FOX19 will update this story as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.