Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Food from the Heart
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights
Santa Tracker

Bengals’ flight makes emergency landing in New York City

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9), wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) and Cincinnati...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9), wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) and Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) run onto the field during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)(Emilee Chinn | AP)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 9:39 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK CITY (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals’ flight from New England has been re-routed to an airport in New York City due to engine problems, according to sources on the plane.

The plane made an emergency landing at John F. Kennedy International Airport Saturday evening.

The football team will be boarding a different plane to safely return to Cincinnati, sources told FOX19′s Joe Danneman.

FOX19 will update this story as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky’s steep, hilly highways have been a particular problem for semis since snow and temps...
I-71 closes again south of Cincinnati: ‘Avoid this area’
The efforts to alleviate backup traffic from mile-marker 55 to mile-marker 69 in Gallatin...
Speed limit reduced on I-71/75 in NKY as crews work to clear Gallatin County backup
The northbound lane closure on I-75 lasted for a little more than an hour.
Northbound section of I-75 in Cincinnati reopens
LIST: Snow emergencies, travel advisories
At least four people are dead and numerous others are hurt after a crash on the Ohio Turnpike...
4 killed in 50-vehicle pileup crash in Ohio, authorities say

Latest News

Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly was broken into Thursday evening and a Grinch stole...
Over $2k worth of Christmas gifts stolen from seniors, nonprofit says
Nonprofit says $2,000+ worth of Christmas gifts for seniors stolen
Nonprofit says $2,000+ worth of Christmas gifts for seniors stolen
One lane on I-71 North reopened on Christmas Eve and all lanes of I-71 South opened Friday.
I-71 in Gallatin County reopens after major shutdown during winter storm
Four people are dead after a freightliner crossed over an interstate median and hit two other...
Franklin Township crash leaves 4 dead on Christmas Eve