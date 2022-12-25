Cold and sunny Christmas, light snow arrives Monday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Christmas Day will have highs in the teens with wind chills near or slightly below zero. Expect mostly sunny skies across the tri-state!

Light snow showers return to the tri-state on Monday. The current timeline is from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and it should be stressed that this is a light snow. Total snow accumulations will range between 0.5″ to 2.0″ of snow. Because this snow may cause some disruptions and slick road conditions, we have issued a First Alert Weather Day for Monday.

Highs on Monday will improve some compared to the holiday weekend, but only reach the low-to-mid 20s. Winds will be light, which will lessen travel issues aside from the snow.

Drier air moves back in Tuesday, but skies remain cloudy with temperatures close to the freezing mark in the low 30s.

A mix of sun and clouds are in store Wednesday with a surge of seasonable air bringing highs in the low 40s.

The final days of 2022 will get much warmer with highs back in the 50s Thursday and staying that way through the New Year! Along with the warmer air, chances of rain increase Friday and continue into New Year’s Weekend. Any celebrations or events for New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day will merit an umbrella.

Rain chances along with the warm air continues into the first week of 2023!

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.