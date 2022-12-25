Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Food from the Heart
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights
Santa Tracker

Cold and sunny Christmas, light snow arrives Monday

Monday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for light snow showers
A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued for Monday in the tri-state due to light snow.
By Ethan Emery
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Christmas Day will have highs in the teens with wind chills near or slightly below zero. Expect mostly sunny skies across the tri-state!

Light snow showers return to the tri-state on Monday. The current timeline is from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and it should be stressed that this is a light snow. Total snow accumulations will range between 0.5″ to 2.0″ of snow. Because this snow may cause some disruptions and slick road conditions, we have issued a First Alert Weather Day for Monday.

Highs on Monday will improve some compared to the holiday weekend, but only reach the low-to-mid 20s. Winds will be light, which will lessen travel issues aside from the snow.

Drier air moves back in Tuesday, but skies remain cloudy with temperatures close to the freezing mark in the low 30s.

A mix of sun and clouds are in store Wednesday with a surge of seasonable air bringing highs in the low 40s.

The final days of 2022 will get much warmer with highs back in the 50s Thursday and staying that way through the New Year! Along with the warmer air, chances of rain increase Friday and continue into New Year’s Weekend. Any celebrations or events for New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day will merit an umbrella.

Rain chances along with the warm air continues into the first week of 2023!

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The efforts to alleviate backup traffic from mile-marker 55 to mile-marker 69 in Gallatin...
Speed limit reduced on I-71/75 in NKY as crews work to clear Gallatin County backup
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9), wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) and Cincinnati...
Bengals’ flight makes emergency landing in New York City
The northbound lane closure on I-75 lasted for a little more than an hour.
Northbound section of I-75 in Cincinnati reopens
Kentucky’s steep, hilly highways have been a particular problem for semis since snow and temps...
I-71 closes again south of Cincinnati: ‘Avoid this area’
Duke Energy is encouraging customers to conserve energy until 10 a.m. Christmas Day
Duke Energy customers asked to reduce energy usage to avoid possible disruptions

Latest News

A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued for Monday in the tri-state due to light snow.
Cold and sunny Christmas Sunday, but snow arrives Monday
Very cold Christmas, but much warmer air is on the way going into the New Year!
A sunny but cold Christmas ahead of Monday snow
Light snow showers move into the tri-state on Monday.
Cold and sunny Christmas Day ahead of snow showers on Monday
Looking at a cold Christmas, but with sunshine!
A cold Christmas, but with sunshine ahead of light snow on Monday