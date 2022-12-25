Contests
Fire engulfs first floor of West Price Hill home, police say no one harmed

A fire at a residence on Baltimore Avenue completely devastated the front porch of the structure.
A fire at a residence on Baltimore Avenue completely devastated the front porch of the structure.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A heavy fire erupted in a single-family home in West Price Hill Sunday morning, according to Cincinnati police.

Police say that when crews arrived at the two-story home at 1759 Baltimore Avenue, the front porch was already burned.

“When firefighters arrived at the scene, the whole first floor was engulfed in flames,” District Two Cincinnati Police chief Ben Marker said.

The amount of property damage is unknown, police say.

According to police, there were no injuries because no one was home at the time of the fire.

The fire was contained to one building and is no damage to any neighboring properties, police confirmed.

The cause of this fire is still under investigation.

This story will continue to update as more details become available.

