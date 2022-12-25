Fitton Center for Creative Arts rebounds from Christmas Eve flood; no injuries, staff say

HAMILTON (WXIX) - A sprinkler system broke loose inside the Fitton Center for Creative Arts building late Christmas Eve, leaving several inches of standing water on the first floor, according to the Hamilton Fire Department.

Fitton Center staff said that the fire department shut off the water to the fire suppression system at 101 S. Monument Street after some pipes ruptured around 10 p.m.

Three days and nights of sub-freezing temperatures likely caused the burst pipes, officials say.

“We’re just grateful nobody was here when it happened and nobody was hurt,” said Ian MacKenzie-Thurley, executive director. “Anything damaged in the flooding can be replaced, but people can’t be.”

According to Mackenzie-Thurley, Dec. 24 was supposed to be the first day of a week-long holiday break for Fitton Center staff, who worked from home on Dec. 23 during the blizzard that blasted through the Tri-State.

Mackenzie-Thurley said that staff arrived at the center within 15 minutes to assist with clean-up and worked through the night.

“We’ll make sure the team gets that time off later. Nobody works harder at keeping their facilities beautiful than our team. I’m incredibly grateful to everyone who came in so quickly on Christmas Eve and just got right to work right away, no questions, no complaints. They’re the best. And most definitely on the ‘Nice List.’”

As of Christmas Day, the fire department is still assessing the extent of the damages caused by the flood, which appear to be limited to the first-floor entry foyer area and office space, Fitton Center staff said.

“Thankfully none of the pieces in our FotoFocus exhibition appear to be damaged,” MacKenzie-Thurley said. “It looks like one of the display cases from the Bake Sale (the Fitton gift shop stocked with art created by the center’s members, students and teachers) has had water damage, but most of the art in it looks like it will be OK once we dry it off.”

MacKenzie-Thurley added that “if something like this has to happen, in some ways, the timing is good” and that it would have been worse next week with people in the building for New Year’s Eve.

“As it stands, this shouldn’t affect our patrons, our guests or our students too much, if at all,” Mackenzie-Thurley said. “Unfortunately, though, our team will have to put in some unexpected time over the break to make sure we’re tip-top for New Year’s Eve and our return to regular business hours Jan. 2.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.