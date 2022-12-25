Franklin Township crash leaves 4 dead on Christmas Eve

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Four people are dead after a multi-vehicle crash occurred in Shelby County Christmas Eve morning, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Piqua Post Troopers say the crash occurred on I-75 South in Franklin Township at approximately 8:32 a.m.

A freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling north on the interstate when the driver went off the left side of the roadway and through the cable media barrier traveling into southbound lanes.

The freightliner struck two other vehicles - a GMC Terrain driven by Lauren Hahn, 32, of Westland, Michigan, and a Ford F-150 driven by Jeremy Boehne, 32, of Farmington, Michigan.

Boehne succumbed to fatal injuries at the scene of the crash, along with Hahn and the passenger in her vehicle, 63-year-old Kimberly Siegrist, OSHP said.

Boehne’s passenger, 33-year-old Karen Boehne, was transported to Wilson Memorial Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries, troopers added.

The driver of the freightliner sustained minor injuries from the crash.

All I-75 SB lanes were closed for just under seven hours, but have since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.

