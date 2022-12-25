Metro extends fare-free service to Christmas Day

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Metro is extending its fare-free service to Christmas Day to help relieve riders who must travel in inclement weather, according to a news release.

As winter storm clean-up continues, service will be free to customers during the 24-hour period to help speed up the boarding process and keep routes running as close to the schedule as possible. Some routes may be subject to detours and delays, according to Metro.

Metro asks that customers board at the top or bottom of hills because buses are unable to stop safely on snowy or icy hills.

To stay updated on service information, Metro suggests the following outlets:

The Metro Customer Care Center is closed on weekends.

