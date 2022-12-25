Monday is a First Alert Weather Day

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Light snow showers move in Monday morning and will continue on and off through the daytime hours, making it a First Alert Weather Day.

Snow will result in minor accumulations between 0.5″ and 2″ and given that many roadways are still icy or snow-covered, it will add to travel issues.

The timeline expected for accumulations is between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Monday.

Though travel is expected to be light for the day after Christmas, those traveling will deal with light snow showers with additional slick spots as many roadways are still icy or even snow-covered.

Wind will not be an issue, so visibility or wind chills are not a big concern with this system.

So far the highest snowfall totals are expected in areas northwest of Cincinnati in Connersville, Greensburg, Batesville, Oxford, Harrison and Versailles. The lightest amounts are expected in the southeast areas like Vanceburg, Maysville, Hillsboro and Mt. Olivet.

Temperatures will reach highs in the 20s on Monday. Looking ahead, drier air moves back in Tuesday, but skies remain cloudy with temperatures close to the freezing mark in the low 30s.

Chief Meteorologist Steve Horstmeyer will have an update following tonight’s newscast of this First Alert Weather Day.

