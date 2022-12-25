Contests
Monday is a First Alert Weather Day

A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued for Monday in the tri-state due to light snow.
By Ethan Emery
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 3:03 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Light snow showers move in Monday morning and will continue on and off through the daytime hours, making it a First Alert Weather Day.

Snow will result in minor accumulations between 0.5″ and 2″ and given that many roadways are still icy or snow-covered, it will add to travel issues.

Snow accumulations are expected to be between 0.5" and 2" on Monday.
Snow accumulations are expected to be between 0.5" and 2" on Monday.(WXIX)

The timeline expected for accumulations is between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Monday.

Accumulations between 0.5" to 2.0" possible.
Accumulations between 0.5" to 2.0" possible.(WXIX)

Though travel is expected to be light for the day after Christmas, those traveling will deal with light snow showers with additional slick spots as many roadways are still icy or even snow-covered.

Wind will not be an issue, so visibility or wind chills are not a big concern with this system.

So far the highest snowfall totals are expected in areas northwest of Cincinnati in Connersville, Greensburg, Batesville, Oxford, Harrison and Versailles. The lightest amounts are expected in the southeast areas like Vanceburg, Maysville, Hillsboro and Mt. Olivet.

Light snow showers move in Monday morning.
Light snow showers move in Monday morning.(WXIX)

Temperatures will reach highs in the 20s on Monday. Looking ahead, drier air moves back in Tuesday, but skies remain cloudy with temperatures close to the freezing mark in the low 30s.

Temperatures will be in the 20s on Monday.
Temperatures will be in the 20s on Monday.(WXIX)

Chief Meteorologist Steve Horstmeyer will have an update following tonight’s newscast of this First Alert Weather Day.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

