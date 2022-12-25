Ohio, Kentucky give updates on winter weather damage

Contests
Ohio and Kentucky give updates on winter weather damage
By Ken Baker
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 10:17 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It has been 48 hours since the severe winter storm brought dangerous wind chills, snow and strong winds that caused damage and widespread power outages.

As temperatures remain in the single digits, officials warn people that there are still dangers to the weather.

“It’s simply not safe to travel right now” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said on Saturday. ”Transportation is trying really hard to do the best they can with roads across the state, but it is simply too cold.”

Beshear says since the storm began there have been multiple wrecks across the state.

Since the storm, I-71 in Gallatin County has caused a constant headache and three people have died.

”Right now, the speed plus conditions have caused three separate accidents just in this area,” the governor said.

Overnight, about 700 vehicles within 14 miles had to be evacuated from the interstate. The crashes caused major traffic jams and had to be closed for hours.

I-71 is now open but the speed limit has been majorly reduced to help stop accidents.

”The entire section of I-71 from the 71/75 interchange to the Watterson is going to be reduced to 45 mph until we can get through this tough and dangerous times,” Beshear said.

The state of Ohio – not escaping impacts from the winter storm – with Gov. Mike DeWine confirming that 8 people have died in the state.

DeWine says all 4 of those deaths were a result from the massive 50 car pile up on the Ohio Turnpike.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers reported eight fatalities, 81 injury crashes and 783 property and non-injury crashes since 8 a.m. Saturday.

OSHP also reported more than 3,000 first responder assets to the public and officers are working overtime to make sure all routes are free from stranded drivers.

