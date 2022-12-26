1 to hospital from Winton Hills shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating an early morning shooting in Winton Hills.

A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg on Gardenhill Lane around 4:40 a.m. Monday, police confirm.

He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the shooting or if anyone was taken into custody.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.