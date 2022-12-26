Christmas trees needed for fish habitats in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WXIX) - If you’re looking for a way to recycle your Christmas tree, you can give it to the Kentucky Department of Fishing and Wildlife Resources.

The KDFWR will use the discarded trees to replenish existing fish habitat sites as well as the construction of new fish habitats.

Only natural trees, with lights and ornaments removed, may be donated to the program.

Drop-off sites will be open 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. from Dec. 26 through Jan. 15.

There are two sites in Northern Kentucky:

Pendery Sports Park, 4501 Mary Ingles Highway, in Campbell County.

Camp Ernst Lake-Boat Ramp Area, Camp Ernst Park, 7615 Camp Ernst Road, in Boone County.

