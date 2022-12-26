Contests
Dog killed after suspect shoots multiple times into home Christmas Day

Police in Virginia said a suspect fired shots into a home, injuring the homeowner and killing a...
Police in Virginia said a suspect fired shots into a home, injuring the homeowner and killing a dog.(Police (MGN))
By Jennifer Blake and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - A dog was killed after a man fired several shots into a Virginia home on Christmas Day.

The Colonial Heights Police Department said officers responded to the shooting around 5 p.m. on Christmas Day.

Police said the resident told officers that a man came to the home and attempted to force their way through the front door. When the man was not able to successfully enter, he fired several gunshots into the front of the home, WWBT reported.

According to police reports, the resident and their pet dog were both hit by gunshots during the shooting. The resident was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, but the dog did not survive.

Police are still investigating and say the suspect fled the scene in a blue SUV.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 804-748-3660.

Copyright 2022 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

