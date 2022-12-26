Contests
First Alert Weather Day: Light snow expected today

By Ashley Smith
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 4:08 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day. It will be mostly cloudy much of the day with snow showers for a period of time. The best chance for snow will be as early as 7am and continuing through the early afternoon hours. This will be a fluffy, light snow that will be very manageable. However, the snow will accumulate on cold roads, untreated roads, and some roads that still have snow and ice from last week. Despite the relatively minor accumulation (up to 1.5″), this could have more of an impact because of the short time between storms and the very cold weather.

The high today will be in the mid 20s which is actually our normal low for this time of year. Tomorrow we will finally make it to freezing for the first time since Thursday.

Wednesday and Thursday will be the best weather days of the week with highs in the 40s and 50s and dry weather too.

Rain showers will be likely beginning Friday through the holiday weekend. It will be rather warm with highs in the mid 50s but the ground will be quite soggy with the rain on top of the melted snow.

