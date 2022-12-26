First Alert Weather Day: Light snow showers

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Light snow showers are falling right now in southeastern Indiana.

Snow is expected to spread east into Downtown Cincinnati by 11 a.m.

It will fall off and on throughout the day until 4 p.m.

We could see anywhere from a half inch to two inches of snow depending on where you live.

Today is a First Alert Weather Day!! Snowfall totals should be around an inch or less. However, some roads are still snow/ice covered from last week. The high today will be 25 but Friday it will be 56! @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/5PtQ8PP89C — Ashley Smith (@AshleyWxFox19) December 26, 2022

Snow accumulations are expected to be between 0.5" and 2" on Monday. (WXIX)

This could lead to issues on the roads, given many of them are still icy or snow-covered.

Winds will not be an issue so visibility and wind chills should not be a big concern with this system.

Our high temperatures will reach the high 20s on Monday.

Looking ahead, drier air will move back in Tuesday but skies will remain cloudy with temperatures close to the freezing mark in the low 30s.

Temperatures will be in the 20s on Monday. (WXIX)

The final days of 2022 will get much warmer with highs back in the 50s on Thursday.

Along with warmer air, the chance of rain will increase from Friday into New Year’s weekend.

Plan to take an umbrella to celebrations or events on New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day.

The chance for rain and warmer air will continue into the first week of 2023.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.