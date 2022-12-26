Contests
First Alert Weather Day: Light snow showers

By FOX19 NOW Weather Team
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 3:03 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Light snow showers are falling right now in southeastern Indiana.

Snow is expected to spread east into Downtown Cincinnati by 11 a.m.

It will fall off and on throughout the day until 4 p.m.

We could see anywhere from a half inch to two inches of snow depending on where you live.

Perfect North reopens Monday: ‘Let it snow!’
Snow accumulations are expected to be between 0.5" and 2" on Monday.
Snow accumulations are expected to be between 0.5" and 2" on Monday.(WXIX)

This could lead to issues on the roads, given many of them are still icy or snow-covered.

Winds will not be an issue so visibility and wind chills should not be a big concern with this system.

First blizzard in 14 years comes with dangerous temperature drop

Our high temperatures will reach the high 20s on Monday.

Looking ahead, drier air will move back in Tuesday but skies will remain cloudy with temperatures close to the freezing mark in the low 30s.

Temperatures will be in the 20s on Monday.
Temperatures will be in the 20s on Monday.(WXIX)

The final days of 2022 will get much warmer with highs back in the 50s on Thursday.

Along with warmer air, the chance of rain will increase from Friday into New Year’s weekend.

Plan to take an umbrella to celebrations or events on New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day.

The chance for rain and warmer air will continue into the first week of 2023.

