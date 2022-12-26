Contests
First Alert Weather Day: Snow returns to Tri-State

By FOX19 NOW Weather Team
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 3:03 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Light snow showers are falling right now in southeastern Indiana.

Snow is sticking to Interstate 75 in Batesville. It’s expected to spread east into Downtown Cincinnati by 11 a.m. and continue through the early afternoon hours.

This will be a fluffy, light snow that will be very manageable.

However, snow will accumulate on cold roads, untreated roads and some roads that still have snow and ice on them from last week.

Despite the relatively minor accumulation (up to 1.5″), this snow could have more of an impact because of the short time between storms and the very cold weather.

Perfect North reopens Monday: ‘Let it snow!’

Winds will not be an issue so visibility and wind chills should not be a big concern with this system.

Our high temperatures will reach the high 20s on Monday which is actually our normal low for this year.

Looking ahead, drier air will move back in Tuesday but skies will remain cloudy with temperatures close to the freezing mark in the low 30s.

Tuesday we will finally make it to freezing for the first time since Thursday.

Wednesday and Thursday will be the best weather days of the week with highs in the 40s and 50s and dry weather too.

Rain showers will be likely beginning Friday through the holiday weekend. It will be rather warm with highs in the mid 50s but the ground will be quite soggy with the rain on top of the melted snow.

