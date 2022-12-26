Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Food from the Heart
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights
Santa Tracker

Hundreds enjoy free Christmas Day dinner in NKY

A free holiday dinner was served and gifts handed out at the 35th Annual Free Christmas...
A free holiday dinner was served and gifts handed out at the 35th Annual Free Christmas Celebration and Dinner in Covington.(WXIX)
By Ken Baker
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 7:45 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - The Annual Free Christmas Day Celebration and Dinner marked its 35th year Sunday by feeding hundreds and handing out gifts at the Covington Scottish Rite building.

Steve Schoenbaechler says he has been spending Christmas morning at the event, put on by the Sunday Morning Club, ever since he can remember.

“It gives us hope that there’s going to be something for us tomorrow and it gives us hope to keep moving on,” Schoenbaechler said.

He says especially on Christmas Day he enjoys connecting with people which is something he wouldn’t be able to do if it weren’t for the annual celebration.

“Honestly, I like being with people. I don’t have very many people I can be with,” Schoenbaechler said.

All the food, toys, and even the event space were donated by more than a dozen businesses and individuals.

“We love seeing the kids out here. My family has been doing this for 30 years. We get home and we compare the stories of some of the little kids that have come through it and how much fun they are having,” Chuck McHale said.

McHale is the owner of McHale’s Events and Catering. He says his family decided to get involved after seeing how great the need is every year around this time and says they always walk away feeling blessed to be able to give.

“A lot of smiling faces coming through the door. We’re going to take that as they are very happy we are doing this and we are happy to be here,” McHale said.

Along with a Christmas meal and gifts for everyone in attendance, kids could take pictures with Santa and every half hour bikes were raffled off for the children.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9), wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) and Cincinnati...
Bengals flight makes emergency landing in New York City
The efforts to alleviate backup traffic from mile-marker 55 to mile-marker 69 in Gallatin...
Speed limit reduced on I-71/75 in NKY as crews work to clear Gallatin County backup
The northbound lane closure on I-75 lasted for a little more than an hour.
Northbound section of I-75 in Cincinnati reopens
Kentucky’s steep, hilly highways have been a particular problem for semis since snow and temps...
I-71 closes again south of Cincinnati: ‘Avoid this area’
Duke Energy is encouraging customers to conserve energy until 10 a.m. Christmas Day
Duke Energy customers asked to reduce energy usage to avoid possible disruptions

Latest News

The quartet’s entire journey was documented on Tik Tok, which included stops in Virginia and...
4 strangers drive 16+ hours from Tampa, Florida to Cleveland after flight cancelations (video)
A fire at a residence on Baltimore Avenue completely devastated the front porch of the structure.
Fire engulfs first floor of South Fairmount home
Hamilton Fire Department personnel work through flooded foyer at the Fitton Center for Creative...
Fitton Center for Creative Arts flooded on Christmas Eve
Metro bus service is free on Christmas Day to relieve riders as storm cleanup continues.
Metro extends fare-free service to Christmas Day