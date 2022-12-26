Hundreds enjoy free Christmas Day dinner in NKY

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - The Annual Free Christmas Day Celebration and Dinner marked its 35th year Sunday by feeding hundreds and handing out gifts at the Covington Scottish Rite building.

Steve Schoenbaechler says he has been spending Christmas morning at the event, put on by the Sunday Morning Club, ever since he can remember.

“It gives us hope that there’s going to be something for us tomorrow and it gives us hope to keep moving on,” Schoenbaechler said.

He says especially on Christmas Day he enjoys connecting with people which is something he wouldn’t be able to do if it weren’t for the annual celebration.

“Honestly, I like being with people. I don’t have very many people I can be with,” Schoenbaechler said.

All the food, toys, and even the event space were donated by more than a dozen businesses and individuals.

“We love seeing the kids out here. My family has been doing this for 30 years. We get home and we compare the stories of some of the little kids that have come through it and how much fun they are having,” Chuck McHale said.

McHale is the owner of McHale’s Events and Catering. He says his family decided to get involved after seeing how great the need is every year around this time and says they always walk away feeling blessed to be able to give.

“A lot of smiling faces coming through the door. We’re going to take that as they are very happy we are doing this and we are happy to be here,” McHale said.

Along with a Christmas meal and gifts for everyone in attendance, kids could take pictures with Santa and every half hour bikes were raffled off for the children.

