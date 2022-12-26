Kings Island’s Winterfest closed Monday night due to water line damage

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Kings Island’s Winterfest will be closed Monday night due to extensive water line damage caused by the extreme cold.

The damage is in multiple locations throughout the park, according to Communications Director Chad Showalter.

Showalter says they anticipate the park being back open on Tuesday.

Anyone with a Winterfest ticket for Monday may use it any other day the park is open through Dec. 31.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.