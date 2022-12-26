Contests
Kings Island’s Winterfest closed Monday night due to water line damage

Kings Island's Winterfest will be closed Monday night due to extensive water line damage caused...
Kings Island's Winterfest will be closed Monday night due to extensive water line damage caused by the bitter cold, park officials say.(Provided by Kings Island)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 1:10 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Kings Island’s Winterfest will be closed Monday night due to extensive water line damage caused by the extreme cold.

The damage is in multiple locations throughout the park, according to Communications Director Chad Showalter.

Showalter says they anticipate the park being back open on Tuesday.

Anyone with a Winterfest ticket for Monday may use it any other day the park is open through Dec. 31.

