Lebanon prison correction officers rushed to hospital after inmate assaults them Christmas Day

LEBANON, Ohio (WXIX) - Two correction officers at a state prison in Warren County were taken to a hospital after they were assaulted by an inmate on Christmas Day, according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.

“There was an inmate-on-staff assault yesterday at the Lebanon Correctional Institution which resulted in two staff members being taken to an outside hospital for treatment,” an ODNR spokeswoman, JoEllen Smith, confirms to FOX19 NOW.

“One staff person was released yesterday and the other remained at the hospital for continued observation. This incident is currently under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.”

She referred FOX19 NOW to OSP for further details. An OSP spokesman has not responded yet to repeated requests for information since early Monday.

A dispatcher at OSP’s Lebanon post confirms an OSP investigator and Turtlecreek Township Fire Department responded to a report at about 5:17 p.m. Sunday from the Lebanon Correctional Institution at 3791 State Route 63.

At least two ambulances from Turtlecreek Township responded, dispatch confirms.

Turtlecreek Township Fire Department officials declined to discuss the run, referring questions to Warren County’s 911 center, where we requested the 911 calls.

We will continue to update this breaking story throughout the day.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.