Man identified in shooting of wife and Tri-State sheriff’s deputy during bomb cyclone

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - Authorities have identified the suspect who allegedly shot a Tri-State sheriff’s deputy and a civilian on Friday.

Gregory Guilfoyle, 31, of Brookville, allegedly shot his own wife and then took the woman’s young daughter out into the bomb cyclone/flash freeze that dropped temperatures a record 39 degrees in a matter of hours overnight into Friday morning.

It was around -11 in Franklin County at the time. [Map from Thursday, Dec. 23 at 11:53 p.m.]

Guilfoyle is charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of neglect of a dependent, according to Indiana State Police Sgt. Steven Wheeles.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. on IN-1 and US-52 in Brookville Township.

Dep. Arin Bowers, a five-year veteran of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department, responded on a report that the man believed to be Guilfoyle was walking on the highway holding a small child.

After Bowers tired to speak with Guilfoyle, Guilfoyle allegedly pulled a handgun and fired it at the deputy, hitting him at least once.

The round struck Bowers’ body armor, preventing injury, per ISP.

Bowers returned fire and hit Guilfoyle at least once. EMS transported the 31-year-old to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with serious injuries.

The child, a 23-month-old girl, was unharmed from the shooting, though ISP says she was hospitalized due to injuries from the subzero weather. Indiana Department of Child Services took her into their care and custody.

Later in the morning, deputies were dispatched to Colonial Heights Drive for a welfare check on Guilfoyle’s 23-year-old wife, Hannah Guilfoyle, who is the child’s mother. They found her seriously injured from a gunshot wound.

EMS transported her to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in critical condition.

It’s unclear whether Gregory Guilfoyle is the girl’s biological father.

The ISP investigation found Guilfoyle allegedly shot Hannah Guilfoyle at the home before walking away with the girl.

Both Gregory Guilfoyle and Hannah Guilfoyle remain at UCMC. Their conditions are unknown.

The deputy will be placed on administrative leave per normal protocol, ISP explained.

