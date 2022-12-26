Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Food from the Heart
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights

Man identified in shooting of wife and Tri-State sheriff’s deputy during bomb cyclone

The man allegedly shot his wife and then took the woman’s toddler out into subzero temperatures.
Armed man walking with child along SE Indiana highway shoots at deputy: State police
By Brian Planalp
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - Authorities have identified the suspect who allegedly shot a Tri-State sheriff’s deputy and a civilian on Friday.

Gregory Guilfoyle, 31, of Brookville, allegedly shot his own wife and then took the woman’s young daughter out into the bomb cyclone/flash freeze that dropped temperatures a record 39 degrees in a matter of hours overnight into Friday morning.

It was around -11 in Franklin County at the time. [Map from Thursday, Dec. 23 at 11:53 p.m.]

Guilfoyle is charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of neglect of a dependent, according to Indiana State Police Sgt. Steven Wheeles.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. on IN-1 and US-52 in Brookville Township.

Dep. Arin Bowers, a five-year veteran of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department, responded on a report that the man believed to be Guilfoyle was walking on the highway holding a small child.

After Bowers tired to speak with Guilfoyle, Guilfoyle allegedly pulled a handgun and fired it at the deputy, hitting him at least once.

The round struck Bowers’ body armor, preventing injury, per ISP.

Bowers returned fire and hit Guilfoyle at least once. EMS transported the 31-year-old to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with serious injuries.

The child, a 23-month-old girl, was unharmed from the shooting, though ISP says she was hospitalized due to injuries from the subzero weather. Indiana Department of Child Services took her into their care and custody.

Later in the morning, deputies were dispatched to Colonial Heights Drive for a welfare check on Guilfoyle’s 23-year-old wife, Hannah Guilfoyle, who is the child’s mother. They found her seriously injured from a gunshot wound.

EMS transported her to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in critical condition.

It’s unclear whether Gregory Guilfoyle is the girl’s biological father.

The ISP investigation found Guilfoyle allegedly shot Hannah Guilfoyle at the home before walking away with the girl.

Both Gregory Guilfoyle and Hannah Guilfoyle remain at UCMC. Their conditions are unknown.

The deputy will be placed on administrative leave per normal protocol, ISP explained.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9), wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) and Cincinnati...
Bengals flight makes emergency landing in New York City
Four people are dead after a Freightliner crossed over an interstate median and hit two other...
Franklin Township crash leaves 4 dead on Christmas Eve
The efforts to alleviate backup traffic from mile-marker 55 to mile-marker 69 in Gallatin...
Speed limit reduced on I-71/75 in NKY as crews work to clear Gallatin County backup
A Mississippi teacher and her husband say they are welcoming quintuplets to their family.
Teacher surprised to find out she is pregnant with quintuplets: ‘How is this possible?’

Latest News

NKY family loses home in Christmas day fire
NKY family loses everything in Christmas Day fire
Hathaway's Diner in Downtown Cincinnati.
Popular downtown restaurant to close for days after pipes burst
Christmas trees needed for fish habitats in Kentucky
Christmas trees needed for fish habitats in Kentucky
Kings Island's Winterfest will be closed Monday night due to extensive water line damage caused...
Kings Island’s Winterfest closed Monday night due to water line damage