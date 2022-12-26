NKY family loses everything in Christmas Day fire

FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - A Florence mother, two of her children, and two dogs have no place to live after fire destroyed their mobile home on Christmas morning.

“My son and his girlfriend were in the bedroom wrapping up our gifts. I had just put on Christmas Dinner. It was in the oven when the house caught fire,” Peggy Cain said.

Cain says her daughter, her son and his girlfriend, and the dogs had all lived in the mobile home on Melinda Lane off Dixie Highway for two years.

“The water was frozen and my son put electric heat underneath the trailer like he did last year and it caught fire,” Cain said.

She says the fire burned for more than an hour before firefighters were able to put it out. A nearby shed was also destroyed.

“I couldn’t believe it. I started crying, freaking out, and then I just grabbed my purse and went out the door I didn’t grab anything else,” Cain said.

The home is a total loss and beloved items, including the urn containing the ashes of Cain’s late mother, were lost to the flames.

“I just knew we had to get the dogs and get out the door. And that’s what we did,” she said. “I don’t know what we’re going to do.”

Cain and her family are getting help from the Red Cross and will be staying in a hotel for the next few days as they figure out next steps.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

