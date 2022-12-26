OSP responded to report of Christmas night assault on at least 1 officer at prison in Lebanon

LEBANON, Ohio (WXIX) - Investigators with the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the state prison in Lebanon on Christmas night after receiving a report of an assault on at least one correction officer, an OSP dispatcher confirms.

The call from the Lebanon Correctional Institution at 3791 State Route 63 came at 5:17 p.m., according to the patrol’s Lebanon post.

At least two ambulances from Turtlecreek Township responded, dispatch confirms.

Further details were not immediately available Monday.

FOX19 NOW has requested more information from OSP investigators, a spokeswoman for the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction and the Turtlecreek Township Fire Department.

