Perfect North reopens Monday: ‘Let it snow!’

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Perfect North Slopes is reopening Monday, just in time for light snow showers that will leave an inch or two.

It’s 15 degrees with a wind chill of 4.

Perfect North in Lawrenceburg shut down Friday-Sunday due to a winter storm with dangerously cold temperatures that wound up being the region’s first blizzard since 2008.

Let it snow! The snow making team has been hard at work to create a winter wonderland for our Monday, December 26th re-opening for skiing, snowboarding and snow tubing.

Happy Holidays from Perfect North Slopes! pic.twitter.com/Ggegbar7An — Perfect North Slopes (@skiridetubepns) December 24, 2022

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.