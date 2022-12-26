Perfect North reopens Monday: ‘Let it snow!’
Dec. 26, 2022
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Perfect North Slopes is reopening Monday, just in time for light snow showers that will leave an inch or two.
It’s 15 degrees with a wind chill of 4.
Perfect North in Lawrenceburg shut down Friday-Sunday due to a winter storm with dangerously cold temperatures that wound up being the region’s first blizzard since 2008.
