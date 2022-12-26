Contests
Six-year-old receives new house for Christmas after losing home in flood

By Alyssa Williams
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Six-year-old Caleb White of Knott County loves Spider-Man, so when he opened presents on Christmas morning, he received some Spider-Man toys, but he also received something else on his Christmas list.

That morning, Caleb’s mom, Cheyenne, and his dad, William, presented the boy with a present that contained a photo of what their new home will look like.

“Santa and Mrs. Claus have been working on this for quite some time and worked really hard on keeping it a secret for him,” said William White.

The family has been living in a camper since their home was destroyed during the flood in July.

“Its been an adjustment because our house is a lot smaller than it was, but we’ve made it work,” said White.

But when the holiday season rolled around, Caleb knew he wanted to ask Santa for a new home for Christmas.

“Every time, like if someone would give him money or something, he was putting it in a piggy bank and his first words were, ‘I’m saving it for us a new house,’” said White.

When the Whites were approved to receive a new home from the Housing Development Alliance, they knew they wanted Santa’s help in surprising Caleb with the news on Christmas morning.

“Oh, it was awesome,” Caleb said.

Caleb added what makes it even more awesome is knowing he will get to enjoy his new home with his new baby sister, Maggie, who is due in March.

“I really like how I get to be beside Maggie and I like how I get to be beside my mom and dad, too,” said Caleb.

The Whites said Caleb’s room will be the same theme as his hero, Spider-Man, but William White said his and his wife’s hero throughout this entire process has been Caleb.

“Its like no matter what’s happened, he’s been right there with us every step,” William said. “He’s been just as much of a part of everything going on as we have been.”

The Whites said they hope to be moving into their new home with Caleb and their new baby, Maggie, this summer.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

