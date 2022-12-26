Contests
Snow tapers this afternoon with warmer weather on the way

By Ashley Smith
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Snow is beginning to taper off from west to east across the Tri-State today. There are slick roads across the area after a light snow fell this morning. Be aware of slick spots again tonight before the temperatures start to warm above freezing tomorrow. Despite the relatively minor accumulation (up to 1.5″), this could have more of an impact because of the short time between storms and the very cold weather.

The high today will be in the mid 20s which is actually our normal low for this time of year. Tomorrow we will finally make it to freezing for the first time since Thursday.

Wednesday and Thursday will be the best weather days of the week with highs in the 40s and 50s and dry weather too.

Rain showers will be likely beginning Friday through the holiday weekend. It will be rather warm with highs in the mid 50s but the ground will be quite soggy with the rain on top of the melted snow.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

