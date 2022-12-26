Contests
Speed limit still reduced on I-71 in Kentucky

A temporary speed limit reduction to 45 mph on a stretch of I-71 from Boone County to Jefferson...
A temporary speed limit reduction to 45 mph on a stretch of I-71 from Boone County to Jefferson County in Kentucky remains in place due to road conditions.(OHGO)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A temporary speed limit reduction to 45 mph on a stretch of I-71 from Boone County to Jefferson County in Kentucky remains in place.

On Saturday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the speed limit would be lowered on I-71 from I-264 in Jefferson County to the merger of I-71/I-75 at Verona in Boone County.

A series of lane closures began Thursday in Gallatin County due to slick road conditions that led to multiple stalled trucks and cars.

A single lane of I-71 north in Gallatin County reopened on Sunday and both lanes were back open Monday.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the chance of light snow across most of the state will continue to make travel hazardous throughout the day.

