Xavier men’s basketball ranked No. 22 in AP Top 25
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Xavier University men’s basketball team is ranked in the Associated Press’ Top 25 for the first time this season.
The Musketeers (10-3) are ranked No. 22 and will face off against St. John’s University (11-2) on Wednesday.
Xavier has not won the past three games against St. John’s. In their most recent match, the Musketeers lost 81-66 in March 2022.
Both schools are looking to get their one of their guards cleared from the injury list by game time - KyKy Tandy for Xavier and Rafael Pinzon for St. John’s.
After the midweek game, Xavier will host AP’s No. 2 ranked team, the University of Connecticut Huskies (13-0), on New Year’s Eve.
