Xavier men’s basketball ranked No. 22 in AP Top 25

Xavier leading 51-40 with under 15 minutes left to play in the Crosstown Shootout. Photo Credit: Sam Greene// Enquirer
Xavier leading 51-40 with under 15 minutes left to play in the Crosstown Shootout. Photo Credit: Sam Greene// Enquirer(Cincinnati Enquirer)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 2:11 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Xavier University men’s basketball team is ranked in the Associated Press’ Top 25 for the first time this season.

The Musketeers (10-3) are ranked No. 22 and will face off against St. John’s University (11-2) on Wednesday.

Xavier has not won the past three games against St. John’s. In their most recent match, the Musketeers lost 81-66 in March 2022.

Both schools are looking to get their one of their guards cleared from the injury list by game time - KyKy Tandy for Xavier and Rafael Pinzon for St. John’s.

After the midweek game, Xavier will host AP’s No. 2 ranked team, the University of Connecticut Huskies (13-0), on New Year’s Eve.

