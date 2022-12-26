Xavier men’s basketball ranked No. 22 in AP Top 25

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Xavier University men’s basketball team is ranked in the Associated Press’ Top 25 for the first time this season.

The Musketeers (10-3) are ranked No. 22 and will face off against St. John’s University (11-2) on Wednesday.

Xavier is ranked for the first time this year in the new AP Top 25. Musketeers are No. 22 in the country and host No. 2 UConn on @FOX19 this Saturday after a midweek game at St. John’s. — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) December 26, 2022

Xavier has not won the past three games against St. John’s. In their most recent match, the Musketeers lost 81-66 in March 2022.

Both schools are looking to get their one of their guards cleared from the injury list by game time - KyKy Tandy for Xavier and Rafael Pinzon for St. John’s.

After the midweek game, Xavier will host AP’s No. 2 ranked team, the University of Connecticut Huskies (13-0), on New Year’s Eve.

