2 people sustain minor injuries in early morning Butler County fire

BUTLER COUNTY (WXIX) - A fire broke out inside a Hanover Township home early Tuesday morning.

Crews responded to a single-story home in the 3200 block of Hamilton Richmond Road, according to the Butler County Fire Department.

Officials say there were three people inside and two dogs.

Two people were treated at the scene for minor injuries, and one patient was treated for smoke inhalation, according to fire department officials.

The cause of the fire is under investigation as firefighters are still putting out hotspots, officials confirmed.

This story will update as more details become available.

