4 units damaged in Sharonville apartment fire

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - Four families have been displaced following a fire Tuesday morning at a Sharonville apartment complex.

The fire broke out around 11 a.m. at Timber Ridge apartments.

Firefighters say residents were able to evacuate safely before crews arrived.

Sharonville Fire Chief Dan Sundermann says one unit had major damage and three others had smoke and water damage.

Chief Sundermann says no one was hurt.

The owners of the apartment complex are working to find temporary housing for those who were displaced.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

