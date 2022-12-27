Clermont County coffee shop giving back to the community
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 8:57 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A coffee shop in Clermont County helping organizations in the community with something the owners call “coffee for a cause.”
Plain Street Coffee House and Cafe is located at 125 W. Plane Street in Bethel.
