Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Food from the Heart
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights

Driver crashes into Willoughby police cruiser, nearly hits officer

Driver crashes into Willoughby police cruiser, nearly hits officer
Driver crashes into Willoughby police cruiser, nearly hits officer
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 10:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Willoughby officer was nearly hit in a Christmas Day crash, according to Willoughby police.

A release from the department states that the officer was assisting a driver on SR-2 eastbound who was in a single car accident due to road conditions around 11:16 a.m.

He was standing near the vehicle watching oncoming traffic, when he noticed a Toyota Tundra coming toward him, out of control.

The officer jumped on the median wall, according to police, and the truck struck the passenger side of his police cruiser.

Both cars sustained disabling damage, police said, but the officer and driver were not harmed.

The 63-year-old driver of the Toyota was cited for failure to control and will go to court at a later date.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two correction officers at a state prison in Warren County were taken to a hospital after they...
Lebanon prison correction officers rushed to hospital after inmate assaults them Christmas Day
Hathaway's Diner in Downtown Cincinnati.
Popular downtown restaurant to close for days after pipes burst
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9), wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) and Cincinnati...
Bengals flight makes emergency landing in New York City
A temporary speed limit reduction to 45 mph on a stretch of I-71 from Boone County to Jefferson...
Speed limit still reduced on I-71 in Kentucky

Latest News

Rain returns this weekend
Warmer weather on the way
Plain Street Coffee House & Cafe on West Main Street in Bethel is helping out by giving back to...
Clermont County coffee shop giving back to the community
A fire broke out at a residence in the 3200 block of Hamilton Richmond Road early Tuesday...
2 people hurt in early morning Butler County fire
Dry weather until Friday
Wet and warm weather coming to the Tri-State