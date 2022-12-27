Contests
Fritz, Fiona featured in national list of 2022′s biggest stories

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 8:13 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati’s favorite hippos were the talk of the nation in 2022, according to CNN.

Fritz and Fiona took the feature spot in a national list of the year’s top stories.

The stories “help recap some of the wildest viral and trending highlights” of 2022.

Check out the full list here or watch the video above.

The CNN staff write of Fritz and Fiona:

“The world’s most famous pachyderm, Fiona the hippo, is no stranger to stardom, but she had to learn to share her viral spotlight in 2022 when she became a big sister! Fiona’s mother, Bibi, had another baby at the Cincinnati Zoo, a bouncing bulbous boy named “Fritz,” a name that was crowdsourced from the zoo’s vast menagerie of fans. The slick n’ slippery siblings took some time to bond and now the pair are thick as thieves!”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

