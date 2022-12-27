Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Food from the Heart
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights

Man charged with attempted murder of a Covington police officer

He tried and failed to get away by driving up the Covington flood wall, police say.
The scene of a crash involving a police cruiser in Covington.
The scene of a crash involving a police cruiser in Covington.(WXIX)
By Payton Marshall
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 2:40 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A man allegedly fired at a police officer in Covington Monday night after trying and failing to drive a car up the Covington flood wall.

A Covington police officer tried to stop 44-year-old Donnie Applegate, of Campbell County, for a traffic violation around 9:30 p.m., according to Lt. Justin Bradbury.

Applegate allegedly refused to stop. Officers engaged in a low-speed pursuit through Covington.

At the dead end of East 20th Street near Glenway Avenue, Applegate allegedly tried to drive up the flood wall. He was not successful, according to Bradbury.

An officer got out of his cruiser and ordered Applegate out of the car, after which Applegate put his car in reverse and tried—again unsuccessfully—to hit the officer with the car, Bradbury says.

Instead, Bradbury allegedly his the officer’s cruiser, causing “moderate” damage.

No one was injured.

Officers arrested Applegate on-scene, Bradbury says.

He is charged with fleeing, criminal mischief and attempted murder of a police officer.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two correction officers at a state prison in Warren County were taken to a hospital after they...
Lebanon prison correction officers rushed to hospital after inmate assaults them Christmas Day
Hathaway's Diner in Downtown Cincinnati.
Popular downtown restaurant to close for days after pipes burst
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9), wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) and Cincinnati...
Bengals flight makes emergency landing in New York City
A Mississippi teacher and her husband say they are welcoming quintuplets to their family.
Teacher surprised to find out she is pregnant with quintuplets: ‘How is this possible?’

Latest News

Harvest Hope damaged after water pipes burst.
Tips for Tri-State homeowners with burst and frozen pipes
Diana Kelly
Police searching for critically missing Colerain woman
Tikkun Farm is a 3.5-acre nonprofit farm that often gives out free meals.
Nonprofit farm vows to continue work after devastating Christmas Eve fire
Fritz watches the media watch him during his debut to the public in Hippo Cove at the...
Fritz, Fiona featured in national list of 2022′s biggest stories