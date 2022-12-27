Nonprofit farm vows to continues work after devastating Christmas Eve fire

MT. HEALTHY, Ohio (WXIX) - Tikkun Farm is still cleaning up in Mt. Healthy after a devastating fire destroyed parts of the property on Christmas Eve.

The 3.5-acre farm provides free food to families and Mt. Healthy students. It also offers cooking classes, community art classes, job training, spiritual workshops and more. Its name draws from the Hebrew word meaning “repair” or “restore.”

Now the farm operators will have focus their efforts inward to repair and restore what was lost in the weekend fire. At the same time, they vow to keep up the nonprofit’s multifaceted work helping those in need.

The burden falls largely on Mary Laymon, the farm’s executive director.

“All I could think about that whole night was, what am I going to do with my staff?” Laymon recalled Monday evening.

The blaze broke out just after midnight. Flames spread through a home on the Elizabeth Street property and completely destroyed the volunteer center.

Mt. Health firefighters fought the flames as well as the wind and the frigid cold, all of which complicated their efforts to extinguish the flames.

Laymon and her husband as well as some housemates were living on the home’s second floor while operating the nonprofit on the first. They all made it out, including their pets. But the house is a total loss, and now they’re left with nothing.

Help began to show up as word of the fire spread. Laymon says people brought “bags and bags” of clothes to help, and another family apportioned them out according to size and gender.

“So, the people in my house who walked out in their socks could just go in and find what they needed,” Laymon explained.

Still, the question rebounds in Laymon’s mind days later: “How do we find temporary housing for my staff until we rebuild and figure out the longer-term solution for my staff?”

She also wants to keep the nonprofit focused on its mission.

“I don’t want people who have been counting on us to be supportive of them to think we’re down for the count,” she said. “We’re not.”

That means staying on schedule with the events already planned in the coming weeks.

“All the things that we were planning to do in January, we’re going to open our doors and we’re going to do them,” she said. “Our free market will open, and people can come shop. We do environmental education in the community, and the neighborhood schools, and we’re going to still show up in the schools, and we’re going to still connect with the kids, and we’re going to give them baby chicks, and they’re going to raise them in their classrooms.”

To maintain such a positive outlook, Laymon says each night she reminds herself what she is grateful for.

“I did that the night of the fire. What am I grateful for? I’m grateful that we’re out alive. I’m grateful for the 30 firefighters who sat out here in the ice to put out this fire from six different fire departments. I’m grateful for my neighbors who showed up to help me feed the animals. When you remind yourself what you’re grateful for, it’s so much easier not to feel overwhelmed by what you lost.”

As Laymon looks towards the future, she continues to maintain that same type of positivity.

“We’re going to build back better,” she said. “This is going to be better. It’s a horrible thing, and I’m sad I’ve lost things that will never be replaced but we’re going to build back better.”

Tikkun Farm’s free market and meal program will reopen on Jan. 3.

The culinary program, job training and other resources the nonprofit offers will still be available as the farm house is rebuilt.

The cause of Saturday’s fire remains under investigation.

