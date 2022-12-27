Contests
Norwood man charged after throwing fire pit, court docs say

Micah Johnson, 35 was charged with felonious assault after allegedly throwing a fire pit at...
Micah Johnson, 35 was charged with felonious assault after allegedly throwing a fire pit at someone.(Cincinnati Police)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 12:36 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Norwood man has been charged with felonious assault after allegedly throwing a fire pit at someone, according to the Hamilton County Clerk of Courts.

Police were called to the 900 block of Hatch Street outside Mt. Adams Bar & Grill on Dec. 20 after a man was struck in the head with a ceramic fire pit, the affidavit says.

According to court documents, the victim told police that Johnson “asked him what his problem was” and the victim responded that he did not have one.

Johnson then punched the victim and caused him to fall to the ground, the documents say.

The affidavit says the victim received five staples to his head after being struck with the 44-pound ceramic fire pit.

The Clerk of Courts website shows Johnson’s bond was set at $100,000.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

