Pair arrested in deadly double-shooting in Elmwood Place

ELMWOOD PLACE, Ohio (WXIX) - A 23-year-old man is under arrest in a deadly double-shooting in Elmwood Place in early December.

Stephen Nieman is behind bars on one count of aggravated murder, one count of attempted murder and three counts of felonious assault, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

A 24-year-old woman, Dontieurya Grey, is also under arrest on a charge of obstruction.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 2 in the 6300 block of Vine Street, near Beech Street.

Footage from the scene shows the rear cabin window of a truck shot through and shattered.

Immediately before the shooting, Nieman verbally threatened serious physical harm to three people, according to a police affidavit.

One of those people was Tomas Diego Andres, according to the sheriff’s office.

After making the threats, police say, Nieman took out a gun and shot two of the three people including Andres.

EMS transported the victims to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Andres died there, the sheriff’s office says.

The other victim was hit in the left foot and the side of the neck, police say. His current condition is unknown other than that he survived.

The third person at the scene was not injured.

Members of HCSO’s Fugitive Task Force and Criminal Investigative Section arrested Nieman sometime Tuesday.

Nieman and Grey are at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

