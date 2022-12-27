Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Food from the Heart
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Coffee Talk

Pair arrested in deadly double-shooting in Elmwood Place

The shooting killed one victim and injured another.
Stephen Nieman and Dontieurya Grey.
Stephen Nieman and Dontieurya Grey.(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELMWOOD PLACE, Ohio (WXIX) - A 23-year-old man is under arrest in a deadly double-shooting in Elmwood Place in early December.

Stephen Nieman is behind bars on one count of aggravated murder, one count of attempted murder and three counts of felonious assault, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

A 24-year-old woman, Dontieurya Grey, is also under arrest on a charge of obstruction.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 2 in the 6300 block of Vine Street, near Beech Street.

Footage from the scene shows the rear cabin window of a truck shot through and shattered.

Immediately before the shooting, Nieman verbally threatened serious physical harm to three people, according to a police affidavit.

One of those people was Tomas Diego Andres, according to the sheriff’s office.

After making the threats, police say, Nieman took out a gun and shot two of the three people including Andres.

EMS transported the victims to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Andres died there, the sheriff’s office says.

The other victim was hit in the left foot and the side of the neck, police say. His current condition is unknown other than that he survived.

The third person at the scene was not injured.

Members of HCSO’s Fugitive Task Force and Criminal Investigative Section arrested Nieman sometime Tuesday.

Nieman and Grey are at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two correction officers at a state prison in Warren County were taken to a hospital after they...
Lebanon prison correction officers rushed to hospital after inmate assaults them Christmas Day
Hathaway's Diner in Downtown Cincinnati.
Popular downtown restaurant to close for days after pipes burst
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9), wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) and Cincinnati...
Bengals flight makes emergency landing in New York City
A temporary speed limit reduction to 45 mph on a stretch of I-71 from Boone County to Jefferson...
Speed limit still reduced on I-71 in Kentucky

Latest News

Four units were damaged after fire broke out at Sharonville apartment complex Tuesday morning.
4 units damaged in Sharonville apartment fire
The Cincinnati Fire Department rescued a woman from the sixth floor of a 15-story apartment...
Person dangling from window rescued from West End high-rise fire
Micah Johnson, 35 was charged with felonious assault after allegedly throwing a fire pit at...
Norwood man charged after throwing fire pit, court docs say
Rain returns this weekend
Warmer weather on the way