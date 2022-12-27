Person dangling from window rescued from West End high-rise fire

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person had to be rescued from a fire on the sixth floor of a high-rise apartment building in the West End Tuesday morning.

The first Cincinnati Fire Department crew arrived at the Stanley Rowe Tower at 1621 Linn Street around 10:30 a.m.

Cincinnati Fire District Chief Jay Bosse says firefighters reported smoke showing from a sixth-floor window and the victim hanging outside.

Crews used an aerial ladder at the 15-story building to rescue the victim, Bosse said.

According to Bosse, the victim was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

#HappeningNow: The intersection of W. Liberty Street and Linn St in Cincinnati are blocked off as dozens of fire crews battle a fire inside Stanley Rowe Tower. I’m told hundreds of people living inside, many of them older adults, were forced to evacuate. @FOX19 #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/2iXM3c3tHz — Simone Jameson ✨ (@simonejnews) December 27, 2022

Fire officials say other residents of the apartment building were either evacuated or sheltered in place; three were displaced.

District Chief Bosse says the fire was quickly brought under control by 60 firefighters who responded to the scene.

Damage to the building is estimated at $225,000, Bosse said.

The cause is still under investigation.

Linn St update: the fire is out and residents are being let back into the building. One apartment is heavily damaged and there is some water/smoke damage on the 6th floor. One civilian injury reported. pic.twitter.com/gpEPVoBnf9 — Cincy Fire & EMS (@CincyFireEMS) December 27, 2022

