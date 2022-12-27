Person dangling from window rescued from West End high-rise fire
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person had to be rescued from a fire on the sixth floor of a high-rise apartment building in the West End Tuesday morning.
The first Cincinnati Fire Department crew arrived at the Stanley Rowe Tower at 1621 Linn Street around 10:30 a.m.
Cincinnati Fire District Chief Jay Bosse says firefighters reported smoke showing from a sixth-floor window and the victim hanging outside.
Crews used an aerial ladder at the 15-story building to rescue the victim, Bosse said.
According to Bosse, the victim was taken to the hospital to be checked out.
Fire officials say other residents of the apartment building were either evacuated or sheltered in place; three were displaced.
District Chief Bosse says the fire was quickly brought under control by 60 firefighters who responded to the scene.
Damage to the building is estimated at $225,000, Bosse said.
The cause is still under investigation.
