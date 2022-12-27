Police searching for critically missing Colerain woman

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Colerain police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman, 26-year-old Diana Kelly.

Police say she is critically missing.

Kelly was last seen in the Northbrook area during Christmas morning (Dec. 25).

She is described as 5′03″ and 175lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

She is possibly operating a black 2010 Chevrolet Trax with an unknown temporary tag attached, police say.

If yo have any information, you’re urged to contact Colerian PD at 513.321.2677.

