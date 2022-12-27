Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Food from the Heart
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights

Police searching for critically missing Colerain woman

Diana Kelly
Diana Kelly(Colerain police)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 10:02 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Colerain police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman, 26-year-old Diana Kelly.

Police say she is critically missing.

Kelly was last seen in the Northbrook area during Christmas morning (Dec. 25).

She is described as 5′03″ and 175lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

She is possibly operating a black 2010 Chevrolet Trax with an unknown temporary tag attached, police say.

If yo have any information, you’re urged to contact Colerian PD at 513.321.2677.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9), wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) and Cincinnati...
Bengals flight makes emergency landing in New York City
Two correction officers at a state prison in Warren County were taken to a hospital after they...
Lebanon prison correction officers rushed to hospital after inmate assaults them Christmas Day
Four people are dead after a Freightliner crossed over an interstate median and hit two other...
Franklin Township crash leaves 4 dead on Christmas Eve
The efforts to alleviate backup traffic from mile-marker 55 to mile-marker 69 in Gallatin...
Speed limit reduced on I-71/75 in NKY as crews work to clear Gallatin County backup

Latest News

Tikkun Farm is a 3.5-acre nonprofit farm that often gives out free meals.
Nonprofit farm vows to continues work after devastating Christmas Eve fire
Fritz watches the media watch him during his debut to the public in Hippo Cove at the...
Fritz, Fiona featured in national list of 2022′s biggest stories
burst pipe
Tri-State homeowners go without heat after burst pipes
A photo near Greensburg, Indiana, taken as the arctic storm front moved into the Tri-State...
Man charged in shooting of wife and Tri-State sheriff’s deputy during bomb cyclone