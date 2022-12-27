Roy Rogers restaurants returning to Greater Cincinnati in 2023

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Roy Rogers will return to the Greater Cincinnati market in a matter of months.

The first of ten planned units in the Tri-State will open “early next year,” according to a company spokesperson.

The Western-themed quick-service food chain has an established history in the region. Roy Rogers, a famous singer, actor and television host, hailed from Cincinnati.

Local lore holds the house where he was born was later torn down to make room for Riverfront Stadium, where the Cincinnati Reds and Bengals played for 30 years. Rogers’ home is said to have become second base.

At its heyday, the Roy Rogers restaurant chain had 600 locations across the U.S. It was then bought by Hardee’s, which converted some of the locations and sold off the rest. The last Cincinnati location rebranded and closed in 2014.

Now Roy Rogers is expanding again. The company known for its burgers, fried chicken and roast beef currently operates 25 wholly owned and 17 franchise locations.

The ten new Tri-State locations are expected to have a six-year buildout.

One Holland Corp., one of Cincinnati’s largest restaurant groups, is working with Roy Rogers as franchisee.

One Holland also operates franchises of Skyline Chili, LaRosa’s Family Pizzeria, First Watch and Dunkin restaurants along with the historic Greyhound Tavern in Fort Mitchell, Ky.

A spokesperson previously cast a wide net for the locations, saying stores would eventually open in Hamilton, Butler and Clermont counties in Ohio; Boone, Kenton and Campbell counties in Northern Kentucky; and Dearborn County in southeast Indiana.

A Cincinnati Business Courier report claims the first restaurant will be located in Florence, Kentucky at the intersection of Dixie Highway and Industrial Road.

“We are thrilled to be involved in bringing Roy Rogers back to Greater Cincinnati as part of the One Holland company of restaurants,” CEO and founder Gary Holland said in a news release last year. “Roy Rogers has an outstanding menu with a higher quality of food than what you see at most quick service restaurants and has a reputation of cleanliness, consistent service and a friendly staff, which are also the cornerstones of One Holland restaurants.”

Holland described Roy Rogers Restaurants as an iconic brand that will be warmly welcomed back to Greater Cincinnati.

