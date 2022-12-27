Tips for Tri-State homeowners with burst and frozen pipes

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Across the Tri-state a lot of people are experiencing the downside of thawing from last week’s winter storm.

Homeowners and business owners are walking into flooded homes following pipes that burst.

Heating and air companies and local fire crews said they have been busy dealing with the mess left behind.

The incinnati Fire Department took to Twitter with tips in hopes of helping people avoid a disaster. The department said they were inundated with flooding calls.

As people return back home to their homes and businesses, the crew at Arlinghaus Heating and Air gave some tips on how to properly and safely thaw.

The company said it’s first important to identify potential trouble spots.

“Anywhere that is prone to unconditioned air has been very prone to frozen water lines and breaks,” Andy Caudill, plumbing manager at Arlinghaus Heating and Air, said. “Know where your house main shut off is.”

This is what you can quickly turn off the water supply should you notice issues as your home or business is thawing.

Caudill added be aware that frozen pipes can hide the fact that a pipe is already burst. Once unthawed, it could start pouring in your home.

And lastly, if frozen or bursting pipes have been a problem for you in the past, you can take preventative measures for the next time we are in for a deep freeze.

“I can’t tell you how many times we go into a home, and we find the water line, and it’s been repaired four or five times in the past already,” Caudill said.

