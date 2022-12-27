Tri-State homeowners go without heat after burst pipes

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Burst water pipes can be a homeowner’s worst nightmare. It’s one many are living through in the aftermath of last week’s winter storm.

Temperatures haven’t yet risen above freezing in the Tri-State. Because water expands when it freezes, it can crack older cooper pipes as well as newer plastic pipes, meaning many are forced to bear the frigid weather without heat.

“It’s cold,” said Dave Crook with Apollo Home. “We have a lot of people right now that, you know, they don’t have heat.”

All of Apollo Home’s 112 service technicians were at job sites on Monday.

Crook says it’s best for homeowners to shut their water off and drain the entire home.

He also says it’s a good idea to install ball valves.

Crook suggests wrapping pipes in heat tape, opening cabinet doors and keeping the faucet on a slow, steady drip to prevent the drain from freezing as well.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.